Full Stack Java Developer – Azure (LWR1928) at Mediro ICT

A company based in Pretoria is looking for a Full Stack Java Developer (Azure) to join their team on a long-term contract (Renewable), working from home/office. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take an active part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to the refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Minimum Requirements

+6 years’ experience as a Software Engineer (Azure)

+2 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms

At least 6 years of knowledge and experience in Java development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (e.g., Git, Maven)

At least 3 years’ worth of experience in front-end, JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS, Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular / Typescript (Version 9 or higher) or React

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, or Kubernetes

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools as well as IaaC Tools (e.g., Azure DevOps, GitHub Action; Terraform, Ansible, GitHub)

Experience with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT

Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures, and Container Architectures e.g., Docker, Kubernetes

Added advantage:

Experience with testing tools like Javascript – Karma, Jasmine; Frontend – Tosca, Cypress, Selenium; Unit Test – Junit

Experience with Jira and Confluence

Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE

Experience with agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

