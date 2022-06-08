How security leaders can prepare for change

As cybersecurity strategy, leadership and technologies continue to evolve, Gartner has highlighted three steps security leaders can take now to prepare for the emerging threat landscape over the next 10 years.

“The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is a double-edged sword for CISOs,” says Katell Thielemann, vice-president analyst at Gartner. “Enterprises are facing a deluge of automated cyberattacks, which are exponentially rising in velocity, variety and complexity. However, AI is simultaneously supporting security teams in detecting and responding to threats, fundamentally changing organizations’ defense paradigms.”

Gartner analysts have identified three ways that security leaders can prepare for the evolution of cybersecurity.

“If the 2020s were the decade of ‘hybrid everything,’ the 2030s will be the decade of ‘augmented everything’,” says Andrew Walls, distinguished vice-president analyst at Gartner. “Attackers are weaponising AI just as fast as organisations augment their defenses with it, meaning that it’s not enough for cybersecurity technologies to evolve – strategy and leadership approaches must change, too.”

Invoke continuous foresight

Security leaders must look beyond immediate threats and embrace continuous foresight, a strategy that integrates research insights into internal capabilities and third-party tools to maintain a proactive security approach.

Gartner forecasts that information security spending will reach $187-billion in 2023, an increase of 11,1% from 2022. As security budgets continue to rise, CEOs and boards of directors will expect a highly strategic approach to security investment that results in demonstrable returns typified by fewer breaches and greater enterprise resilience.

Pursuing multiple models of the future will enable security leaders to build an investment strategy that is flexible enough to respond to new threats with agility.

Play to your strengths, but know your weaknesses

Effective enterprise cybersecurity requires deep technical, business and strategy expertise, yet it is unlikely that one security leader excels in all three areas. In fact, Gartner predicts that by 2025, a single, centralized cybersecurity function will not be agile enough to meet the needs of a digital organisation.

“The most effective CISOs don’t try to do it all,” says Thielemann. “Play to your strengths as a leader, and then augment your teams with those who complement your weaknesses.”

Remember, the attack is never over

The nature of technology is one of perpetual change, meaning that new attack techniques and threat vectors will continue to emerge as new technologies do.

Security leaders must remain on the cutting edge of technology innovation by investigating solutions including cybersecurity mesh architecture, AI-augmented security tools, homomorphic confidential computing and other emerging security technologies.