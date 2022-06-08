Java/Golang Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

A position has become available for a Senior Java Developer with Golang experience.

The ideal candidate for this role will need to look at ways to improve the company’s core services, suggesting tools to improve delivery and keep a cool head when issues arise.

Some of the responsibilities will include:

Developing, leading, and executing the development pipeline.

Continuously evaluate, optimise and refine core services using performance data

Take a hands-on approach in the development of our current and future platforms.

This role is a 6-month Contract role

Required Experience:

BSc Computer Science Degree or similar required

Minimum 5 years’ experience

Java 8 / 11 with Spring Boot or Golang.

Solid understanding of CI/CD flows, build processes and containers

Solid understanding of AWS infrastructure

Experience with the following:

Microservice architecture

API development best practices.

Desired Skills:

Java

