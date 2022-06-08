Junior DevOps Support Engineer

- BSc. or B.Eng. in Computer Science, or ND:IT or relevant work experience
- 2+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment
- 1+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems
- 1+ years of experience in bash scripting
- 1+ year of experience with a provisioning tool like Ansible, puppet or chef
- Solid understanding of networking
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Advantageous skills and experience
– Experience in DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines
– Experience in working with Jenkins
– Experience in working with Git
– Experience in working with Jira/bitbucket/confluence
– Experience in working with Docker
– Experience in working with Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)
– Experience in working with XL-deploy
– Experience in working with Graphing/logging (Kibana, grafana, logstash)
Experience using IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting