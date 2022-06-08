Junior DevOps Support Engineer

Jun 8, 2022

  • BSc. or B.Eng. in Computer Science, or ND:IT or relevant work experience
  • 2+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment
  • 1+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems
  • 1+ years of experience in bash scripting
  • 1+ year of experience with a provisioning tool like Ansible, puppet or chef
  • Solid understanding of networking

Desired Skills:

  • Automation
  • Scripting
  • building CI
  • CD pipelines
  • Jenkins
  • Git
  • Docker
  • AWS or Azure
  • XL-deploy
  • WSADMIN scripting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Advantageous skills and experience

– Experience in DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines
– Experience in working with Jenkins
– Experience in working with Git
– Experience in working with Jira/bitbucket/confluence
– Experience in working with Docker
– Experience in working with Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)
– Experience in working with XL-deploy
– Experience in working with Graphing/logging (Kibana, grafana, logstash)

Experience using IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting

