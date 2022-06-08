Junior Test Analyst

Desired Skills:
- UML
- test management software
- Test Link or Quality Center
- Javascript.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– Analyse/ assimilate project documentation to build a thorough understanding of the business and technical requirements of systems to be tested. These typically include business requirements, functional specifications, process/data flow diagrams and use cases.
– Liaise with business analysts, system analysts and developers in producing test plans.
– Design and draw up appropriate test scenarios and test cases to implement the test plans.
– Verify that test cases are performed against test plans to enable clear and accurate reporting of test results and progress.
– Establish and maintain requirements verification documentation to specifically report on test coverage.
– Execute test cases both manual and automated as identified by the relevan test plan.
– Provide feedback and inputs to QA leadership
Skills and Knowledge requirements:
– Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for an enterprise scale software system.
– Familiarity with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.
– Experienced in the use of scripting language, such as Groovy or Javascript.
– Experienced in the use of test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Center.
– Experience with test automation tools.
– Experienced in the use of Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira ot Quality Center.