Junior Test Automation Technician

- Test planning and test case automation.
- Plan and create all master data required for automated test scripts.
- Create and execute automated test plans on demand.
- Manage automated script storage and versioning.
- Analyse project documentation to build an understanding of the business and technical requirements of systems to be tested. These typically include business requirements, functional specifications, process/data flow diagrams and use cases
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Skills and Knowledge requirements:
– Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for an enterprise scale software system.
– Familiarity with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.
– Experienced in the use of scripting language, such as Groovy, Scala or Javascript.
– Experienced in the use of test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Center.
– Experience with test automation tools, such as Git, Selenium web driver.
– Experienced in the use of Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira ot Quality Center.