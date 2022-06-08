Junior Test Automation Technician

Jun 8, 2022

  • Test planning and test case automation.
  • Plan and create all master data required for automated test scripts.
  • Create and execute automated test plans on demand.
  • Manage automated script storage and versioning.
  • Analyse project documentation to build an understanding of the business and technical requirements of systems to be tested. These typically include business requirements, functional specifications, process/data flow diagrams and use cases

Desired Skills:

  • software system
  • UML modeling tools
  • Sparx Enterprise Architect
  • Groovy
  • Scala or Javascript
  • Test Link
  • Quality Center
  • Git
  • Selenium web driver
  • Jira

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Skills and Knowledge requirements:

– Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for an enterprise scale software system.
– Familiarity with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.
– Experienced in the use of scripting language, such as Groovy, Scala or Javascript.
– Experienced in the use of test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Center.
– Experience with test automation tools, such as Git, Selenium web driver.
– Experienced in the use of Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira ot Quality Center.

Learn more/Apply for this position