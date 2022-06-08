L3 Network Security Engineer – Western Cape Bellville

Jun 8, 2022

The MS Engineer (L3) is responsible for managing tickets of high complexity, conducts advanced and complicated tasks, and provides resolution to a diverse range of complex problems.

Job Description Key Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational
  • Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts
  • Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail
  • Assist in analysing, assigning and escalating support calls
  • Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems
  • Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary
  • Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients
  • Expected to take ownership of relevant technologies according to domain or specialization.
  • Conduct monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyze and recommend improvement in quality
  • Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by the company
  • Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:

  • Strong documentation and report writing
  • Ability to use reporting to trend and provide insight to risks
  • Ability to work collaboratively as one team across different business areas
  • Solid understanding of networking and networks
  • Good understanding and appreciation of technical design and business principles
  • Demonstrates project management and administration ability
  • Good project skills which are demonstrated in the execution of installations and other assignments
  • Demonstrate customer engagement skills
  • Demonstrate relevant domain specialist knowledge
  • Good verbal communication skills
  • Client focused and display a proactive approach to solving problems
  • Ability to coach, mentor and provide guidance to team members
  • Good understanding of project management principles
  • Be proficient in the implementation, configuration of the products in the security GTM.

Academic Qualifications:

  • Advanced diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)
  • Certified in the following technologies
  • Security +
  • Higher certifications in the flowing key vendors…
  • ZScaler cloud proxy certification
  • Checkpoint CCNP
  • Pulse secure certifications

Advantageous Certifications:

  • Up to date and relevant ITIL certification
  • Industry certifications (CISM, CISSP etc.)
  • Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Routing and Switching (CCIE)
  • Cisco Certified Network Professional – Wireless (CCNP)
  • Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Security (CCIE-S)
  • Fortinet NSE 4 and above

Required Experience:

  • Solid years of work experience
  • Solid experience required in in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organisation
  • Solid experience of Managed Services
  • Excellent working knowledge of ITIL processes
  • Excellent experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties

Desired Skills:

  • CCNP
  • fortinet
  • itil
  • ccie
  • cism
  • cissp

