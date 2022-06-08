L3 Network Security Engineer – Western Cape Bellville

The MS Engineer (L3) is responsible for managing tickets of high complexity, conducts advanced and complicated tasks, and provides resolution to a diverse range of complex problems.

Job Description Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational

Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts

Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail

Assist in analysing, assigning and escalating support calls

Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems

Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary

Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients

Expected to take ownership of relevant technologies according to domain or specialization.

Conduct monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyze and recommend improvement in quality

Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by the company

Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:

Strong documentation and report writing

Ability to use reporting to trend and provide insight to risks

Ability to work collaboratively as one team across different business areas

Solid understanding of networking and networks

Good understanding and appreciation of technical design and business principles

Demonstrates project management and administration ability

Good project skills which are demonstrated in the execution of installations and other assignments

Demonstrate customer engagement skills

Demonstrate relevant domain specialist knowledge

Good verbal communication skills

Client focused and display a proactive approach to solving problems

Ability to coach, mentor and provide guidance to team members

Good understanding of project management principles

Be proficient in the implementation, configuration of the products in the security GTM.

Academic Qualifications:

Advanced diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

Certified in the following technologies

Security +

Higher certifications in the flowing key vendors…

ZScaler cloud proxy certification

Checkpoint CCNP

Pulse secure certifications

Advantageous Certifications:

Up to date and relevant ITIL certification

Industry certifications (CISM, CISSP etc.)

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Routing and Switching (CCIE)

Cisco Certified Network Professional – Wireless (CCNP)

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Security (CCIE-S)

Fortinet NSE 4 and above

Required Experience:

Solid years of work experience

Solid experience required in in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organisation

Solid experience of Managed Services

Excellent working knowledge of ITIL processes

Excellent experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties

Desired Skills:

CCNP

fortinet

itil

ccie

cism

cissp

Learn more/Apply for this position