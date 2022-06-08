L3 Network Security Engineer – Western Cape Bellville

The MS Engineer (L3) is responsible for managing tickets of high complexity, conducts advanced and complicated tasks, and provides resolution to a diverse range of complex problems.
Job Description Key Roles and Responsibilities:
- Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational
- Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts
- Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail
- Assist in analysing, assigning and escalating support calls
- Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems
- Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary
- Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients
- Expected to take ownership of relevant technologies according to domain or specialization.
- Conduct monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyze and recommend improvement in quality
- Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by the company
- Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation
Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:
- Strong documentation and report writing
- Ability to use reporting to trend and provide insight to risks
- Ability to work collaboratively as one team across different business areas
- Solid understanding of networking and networks
- Good understanding and appreciation of technical design and business principles
- Demonstrates project management and administration ability
- Good project skills which are demonstrated in the execution of installations and other assignments
- Demonstrate customer engagement skills
- Demonstrate relevant domain specialist knowledge
- Good verbal communication skills
- Client focused and display a proactive approach to solving problems
- Ability to coach, mentor and provide guidance to team members
- Good understanding of project management principles
- Be proficient in the implementation, configuration of the products in the security GTM.
Academic Qualifications:
- Advanced diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)
- Certified in the following technologies
- Security +
- Higher certifications in the flowing key vendors…
- ZScaler cloud proxy certification
- Checkpoint CCNP
- Pulse secure certifications
Advantageous Certifications:
- Up to date and relevant ITIL certification
- Industry certifications (CISM, CISSP etc.)
- Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Routing and Switching (CCIE)
- Cisco Certified Network Professional – Wireless (CCNP)
- Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Security (CCIE-S)
- Fortinet NSE 4 and above
Required Experience:
- Solid years of work experience
- Solid experience required in in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organisation
- Solid experience of Managed Services
- Excellent working knowledge of ITIL processes
- Excellent experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties
Desired Skills:
- CCNP
- fortinet
- itil
- ccie
- cism
- cissp