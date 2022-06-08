Master Data Controller – Gauteng Midrand

My client, an established retail services company with head offices in Midrand, seeks to employ a Master Data Controller to act as a primary point of contact for addition and maintenance of all master data on Sage X3.
This role will be responsible for management, clean-up, reviewing, updating and repairing all master data for the group.
A solid knowledge of workflow system implementation and data governance is essential.
Excel Advanced is an absolute requirement, combined with Sage X3 or similar ERP experience.
Requirements:
- Matric
- Minimum 5 years master data management experience
- Workflow System Implementation experience
- Finance experience advantageous
- Knowledge of ERP Systems (Sage X3)
- Excel ADVANCED
- Strong communication skills, ability to work in process driven role, strong rule compliance, pressurised environment, attention to detail
Desired Skills:
- master data
- workflow
- process
- excel advanced