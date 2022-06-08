Master Data Controller

My client, an established retail services company with head offices in Midrand, seeks to employ a Master Data Controller to act as a primary point of contact for addition and maintenance of all master data on Sage X3.

This role will be responsible for management, clean-up, reviewing, updating and repairing all master data for the group.

A solid knowledge of workflow system implementation and data governance is essential.

Excel Advanced is an absolute requirement, combined with Sage X3 or similar ERP experience.

Requirements:

Matric

Minimum 5 years master data management experience

Workflow System Implementation experience

Finance experience advantageous

Knowledge of ERP Systems (Sage X3)

Excel ADVANCED

Strong communication skills, ability to work in process driven role, strong rule compliance, pressurised environment, attention to detail

Desired Skills:

master data

workflow

process

excel advanced

Learn more/Apply for this position