Master Data Controller

Jun 8, 2022

My client, an established retail services company with head offices in Midrand, seeks to employ a Master Data Controller to act as a primary point of contact for addition and maintenance of all master data on Sage X3.
This role will be responsible for management, clean-up, reviewing, updating and repairing all master data for the group.

A solid knowledge of workflow system implementation and data governance is essential.

Excel Advanced is an absolute requirement, combined with Sage X3 or similar ERP experience.

Requirements:

  • Matric

  • Minimum 5 years master data management experience

  • Workflow System Implementation experience

  • Finance experience advantageous

  • Knowledge of ERP Systems (Sage X3)

  • Excel ADVANCED

  • Strong communication skills, ability to work in process driven role, strong rule compliance, pressurised environment, attention to detail

Desired Skills:

  • master data
  • workflow
  • process
  • excel advanced

