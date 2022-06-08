Microsoft Senior BI Developer at BET Software – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

We Want You:

We are on the search for a Business Intelligence Engineer that will be responsible for developing, deploying and maintaining BI interfaces. We want you to manage our data retrieval and analysis within the company, by providing us with clean and comprehensible data to the end-user that can be efficiently used to create KPIs.

The successful incumbent will build a bridge between data and the people who need to query it, but who lack the SQL skills needed for sophisticated query construction.

You Bring:

At least 5-6 years of experience within a BI development environment.

Relevant Diploma/Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar field.

Hands-on experience with T-SQL, SSIS, Data Warehousing, SSAS and Power BI.

5+ years of experience in Microsoft Analysis Services – authorising OLAP cubes and writing MDX.

Extensive experience in SSRS Development, creating and fine-tuning SQL Reports.

Experience in Agile methodology (SCRUM).

What You’ll Do:

Design, develop, maintain and work towards sustainable, long-term Business Intelligence (BI) solutions using Microsoft BI stack – MS SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS and Power BI.

Creation of stored procedures, operational reports and dashboards.

Design, develop and maintain ETL process using SSIS.

Datawarehouse design, maintenance and re-architecture as required.

Follow project Specifications and corporate coding standards and policies.

Coach and mentor junior Team Members.

Liaise with fellow developers, DBAs and business analysts to identify and optimise inefficient BI processes and code.

Recommend improvements to provide optimum reporting solutions.

Responsible for the Design, development, maintenance and work towards sustainable, long-term Business Intelligence (BI) solutions using Microsoft BI stack – MS SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS and Power BI

Works on highly complex and cross-functional BI solutions. Directs, organises, and leads projects in the implementation and use of new BI software tools and systems.

Participates in the workstream planning process including inception, technical design, development, testing and delivery of BI solutions.

Collects, analyses, and shares data to help business teams drive improvement in key business metrics, customer experience, and business results.

Works with the BI Analyst during implementation, gathering additional information when needed and keeping the business informed.

Responsible for implementing data structures using best practices in data modelling, processes, and technologies.

Performs data conversions, imports and exports of data within and between internal and external software systems.

Implements tools and frameworks for automating report generation, identification of data quality issues, and data governance.

Troubleshoots reported data loads or reconciliation inconsistencies in conjunction with the sites for data models and/or reports.

Maintains the quality of the Metadata Repository by adding, modifying, and deleting data.

Recommends quality metrics and ensures quality metrics are documented and tracked development, model validation, and model implementation.

Interfaces with architects to recommend new technology opportunities that will have an impact on BI systems.

Desired Skills:

SSRS

SSIS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The Company We Keep:

At BET Software, we don’t just recruit talent, we cultivate it. Our learning and development programmes, our various opportunities for growth, and our well-deserved incentives are what keep our All-Star Team the best among the rest.

Please note only candidates who meet the minimum requirements will be considered.

If you have not been contacted within 30 days, kindly consider your application to be unsuccessful.

