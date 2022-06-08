.NET Lead Developer (Hybrid Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN a team helping companies build better, sustainable, and scalable systems using tried and proven methodologies as your coding expertise as a .NET Developer is sought by focused Cloud Solutions and IT Consultancy. You will be looking after existing systems, as well as build new front-end and back-end systems for customers with huge career growth opportunity while working on some exciting cutting-edge projects. The ideal candidate will require a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent, 4 years’ experience as a C# Dev, have developed APIs using C#.NET, strong HTML, CSS & JavaScript, able to use GIT, have an understanding of React, Blazor and Domain Driven Design and have lead a Dev team.

DUTIES:

Develop new and maintain existing applications written in C# .NET.

Write clean and maintainable code.

Understand Object-Oriented Programming and design patterns.

Work closely with other members of the development team to create high-quality and scalable software.

Help Developers at customers to integrate code into their environments.

Help manage team members and ensure deliverables are completed.

Mentor and help other Developers grow their skill sets.

Be available for office meetups for key planning sessions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

At least 4 years of experience working as a C# Developer.

Developing APIs using C# .NET.

Experience with relational databases, preferably MSSQL, is required.

Building web and / or mobile applications.

Strong experience with HTML, CSS & JavaScript.

Able to use GIT.

An understanding of React, Blazor or other SPA frameworks.

Strong understanding of Domain Driven Design.

Experience with distributed applications is welcome.

Experience leading a Development team.

Experience with Agile SDLC and ceremonies.

A strong understanding of Software Development principles.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work independently as well as part of a team.

Good time management skills.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

