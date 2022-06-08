Oracle Applications DBA

A leading Global Systems Integrator and Managed Services Provider has a vacancy for an Oracle Applications DBA to take responsibility for the design, implementation and administration of Oracle Applications management systems.

Role Purpose:

The Oracle Applications DBA is responsible for installation, configuration, upgrading, administrating, monitoring, troubleshooting, cloning, Patching, Backup and restore of Oracle EBS Systems.

This role requires Individuals in this role take responsibility for the design, implementation and administration of Oracle Applications management systems.

Apps DBA’s will need to work closely with System Administrators, Functional Consultants, Apps Developers, Change Control Administrators and Project Managers

Qualifications and Experience:

Matric, Diploma, Bachelor’s Degree, in Computer Science / Information Technology, or equivalent

Oracle database certification & knowledge of Unix, storage subsystems advantageous

Excellent communicator, and high levels of pro ciency in the English language – speaking, read and write

Ability to create and maintain strong working relationships with colleagues and customers

Core Skills:

Experience in the capacity of a Senior Apps DBA (E-Business Suite)

Experience in Cloud Hyperscalers (Oracle OCI, AWS & Azure) advantageous

Experience in Platform & Database Migrations

Installation, setup, upgrade and patching of Oracle EBS and Database

Monitoring of Application Servers, Database, Concurrent Processing, Workflow processing

Cloning of EBS environments

Installation and maintenance of Oracle RAC, Data Guard, Partitioning, Transportable Tablespaces and Replication

Oracle EBS System Administration e.g. Concurrent Process management and tuning, Work ow setup and maintenance, Printer setup, Integration monitoring and maintenance and End user support

Develop and implement HA and DR strategies for EBS and Databases, including Multiple Application

Tiers, Load Balancer configuration, Shared APPL_TOP, Parallel Concurrent Processing, RAC and Data Guard

Basic Operating System Support with experience in OS upgrades, patching, networking, storage configuration and performance evaluation

Understanding of the Oracle EBS architecture, specifically the run and patch le systems in R12.2, Weblogic configuration, management of different Oracle Home installations.

Understanding of virtualization technology and installation of Oracle EBS on virtual platforms

Technical support for Project Teams

Management and troubleshooting of Weblogic Managed Services (i.e. oacore, oaforms, etc)

Experienced in all normal Core DBA functions,

e.g. installation, patching, performance tuning (OEM/traces/tkprof), monitoring, backups (rman), DG setup,

Understand the implementation of best practice security measures on all the tiers of the application architecture.

Additional Skills:

Experienced in changed management and deployment across the EBS Application and Database stack.

Experienced in troubleshooting and the tuning of the Oracle Database, PL/SQL and Application server components.

Ability to automate repetitive administration tasks.

Ability to analyse complex request and breaking it up into smaller executable tasks with consideration of inter dependencies.

Display accuracy and attention to detail when dealing

Able to cope well in conflict situations

Be able to work both in a team and alone

Ability to work well under pressure, especially in maintaining a balanced and logical approach

Self-motivated and self-managed

Able to use initiative and take ownership of deliverables and projects

Excellent Written and verbal communication

Structured working methods

Responsibilities:

Financial:

Provide input into the Presales and Sales processes

Accurate timekeeping

Client:

Respond to customer requests

Work with technical contacts from other teams or external partners on integration projects

Business consulting in database environments as well as architecting solutions to customer requirements and ensuring that solutions are built to specification and client requirements – Ability to provide on-call and 24×7 support when applicable

Learning, growth and innovation:

Research, and evaluate new databases trends and technologies and provide best practices and recommendations.

Mentor less experienced members of the team in technology and processes.

Keep abreast with latest developments in Applications, Database & Cloud Technologies and share knowledge with the team.

Willing to learn other database platforms.

Attributes and Competencies:

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / Facebook page @wePlace / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Oracle

PL/SQL

Database

Cloud

DBA

Learn more/Apply for this position