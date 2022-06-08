Programme Administrator at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Pinelands) is currently looking for a Programme Support Administrator to join them on an independent contract basis (6 months)

Minimum Criteria:

The resource must have demonstrated experience in supporting multiple projects / programmes simultaneously

The resource must be able to manage / coordinate smaller project work items

Qualification:

Project Administration Certificate is preferable / or other related qualification

Must have 3+ Years Project/Programme administration experience

Role Overview:

The PSA role assists various project teams with the administration of projects defined by project methodology requirements within the agreed scope and quality.

The PSA takes instruction from the Project/ Programme Manager and the Project Owner in relation to his/her day to day tasks.

The PSA is the hub of the project environment “gluing” all concerned parties and their information together.

The PSA collects progress information from the project teams and uses it to update the project plans which then show the PM where the project is, what is behind, when things will be delivered, what must be done to stay on schedule, how much has been spent to date, how much will be spent at completion, and how efficiently the participants are working.

The PSA ensures the integrity of the project information and ensures that the relevant storage locations for project information is kept up to date

The responsibilities will include (but not limited to):

Set-up / book meetings and workshop and arrange related logistics

Communicate meetings and workshops to all defined parties;

Attend Programme meetings in order to take minutes and ensure completion of the meeting attendance register;

Capture all documents in the appropriate templates;

Support Project/Programme reporting

Set up and maintain Programme sub-project files in an orderly manner;

Update all programme plans (as directed by the Project/Programme Manager)

Compile and update the Risk and Issue Logs as and when required;

Provide day to day support for the Programme Manager;

Responsible for managing one or more tasks within the constraints of scope, quality, time and cost;

Give Programme Manager advanced warning of potential problems in meeting commitments; and

Follow up on actions allocated and update Programme logs.

Support Financials Processes (expense capturing, timesheets review for approval, processing of invoices)

Desired Skills:

Administrative Support

Project Support Administration

Minute taking

Team Support Administration

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

