Red Hat delivers managed Ansible Automation for Microsoft Azure

Red Hat has announced the general availability of Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Microsoft Azure, pairing hybrid cloud automation with the convenience and support of a managed offering.

Supported by Red Hat and Microsoft, Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Azure enables IT organisations to quickly automate and scale in the cloud, with the flexibility to deliver any application, anywhere, without additional overhead or complexity.

With Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Azure, customers can benefit from low overhead, integrated billing with Microsoft, the latest Ansible Automation Platform features, and packaged cloud content.

To get started faster, Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Azure customers can use out-of-the-box automation content that includes existing automation processes unique to the Azure experience. Users can migrate applications and resources as they transition to the cloud, helping to accelerate the adoption and value of automation.

Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Azure builds on the continuous innovations in Ansible Automation Platform, refined for the evolving realities of computing at hybrid cloud scale. Ansible Automation Platform 2 introduced self-contained automation capabilities to meet customers wherever they are, whether via managed service providers, their own datacenters, at the edge or in cloud marketplaces like Azure. The platform’s capabilities across hybrid IT environments makes it easier for IT teams to address automation needs at scale across varied environments and systems with consistency.

New capabilities in Ansible Automation Platform 2.2 make it even more powerful on Azure. For example, Ansible content signing technology validates automation content, empowering IT teams to use varied content sources, whether from Red Hat Ansible Certified Content Collections or the Ansible community, with confidence that the content is suitable for their organisation’s systems security and compliance needs.

Partners like Accenture, CyberArk, F5 and Kyndryl have validated their Red Hat Ansible Certified Content Collections and overall experience on Microsoft Azure, enabling customers to run the Collections and playbooks they are using today in the cloud, extending standardised automation content wherever operations require it.

Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Azure is now available to all customers in North America, with global availability coming soon. The Ansible Automation Platform 2.2 features are available for customers in tech preview.