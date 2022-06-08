Senior Business Analysts – Contract (On Site) at Columbus Consulting

Our client requires seasoned BA’s to act as business advisors and contribute toward the organisation’s improvement.

Work on different projects, including but not limited to:

  • Strategic and operational ICT planning
  • Business requirements specifications
  • Governance
  • Process improvement
  • Solution design

Requirements:

  • Excellent communication, management, facilitation and presentation skills
  • Relevant formal qualifications
  • In-depth ICT knowledge
  • Working on site

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Process Modelling
  • Workshop Facilitation
  • Business Process Mapping
  • Process reengineering
  • Requirements elicitation
  • Business Process Design
  • BPMN
  • Business Acumen
  • IT Business Analysis
  • Business Improvement

