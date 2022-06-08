Senior Business Analysts – Contract (On Site) at Columbus Consulting

Our client requires seasoned BA’s to act as business advisors and contribute toward the organisation’s improvement.

Work on different projects, including but not limited to:

Strategic and operational ICT planning

Business requirements specifications

Governance

Process improvement

Solution design

Requirements:

Excellent communication, management, facilitation and presentation skills

Relevant formal qualifications

In-depth ICT knowledge

Working on site

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Process Modelling

Workshop Facilitation

Business Process Mapping

Process reengineering

Requirements elicitation

Business Process Design

BPMN

Business Acumen

IT Business Analysis

Business Improvement

Learn more/Apply for this position