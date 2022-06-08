Developer wanted!
Location: Hybrid
Permanent position.
Our Client is looking for a senior developer to join a dynaic team.
Developer Job Specification (Vacancy)
Main Purpose of the job:
- Provide first hand analysis and investigation for production environment concerns
- Design and develop high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems, delivering high-availability and performance
- Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle
- Write well designed, testable and efficient code
- Prepare and produce releases of software components
- Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review
- Strong focus on robust service-orientated design, compelling user experience, and client satisfaction.
Key Performance Areas:
- Understand the organization strategy and relay it to the team and its deliverables
- Drive to continuously improve efficiency
- Participate in technology decisions for solutions
- Work with the strategic analyst team to elicit requirements.
- Ensure that deliverables are in line with business needs
- Strive toward a zero-defect count in deliverables and eliminate re-work
- Ensure that deliverables are delivered in a way which maximizes user experience, system performance, scalability, and reliability
- Implement best practice and agreed standards
- Ensure that the release and defect management process and policies are followed
Daily Operations
- Assist with production support where necessary, and ensure defect management process is followed
- Ensure incidents are dealt with effectively, efficiently, and according to the policy and procedures
Communication
- Ensure communication to stakeholders and team members is clear and professional.
Training / Mentoring
- Continuously improve your knowledge by growing and developing yourself
- Assist people where necessary
Relationship management
- Maintain sustainable operational / delivery partnerships with all stakeholders
Technical / Special Requirements
- Javascript
- NodeJs
- Angular
- Nativescript
- REST
- JSON
- React
- Fiddler
- Mocha
- Chai
- Jenkins
- GIT
- SonarQube
- OWASPZAp
- Sentry
- Google Analystics
Further information on the client and full job spec will be shared if your application is Successful.
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- Angular
- Business logic
- Full Stack Development
- Code review
- Database Development
- Design Patterns
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
They have a team of innovative, hardworking, and passionate software engineers who are dedicated to delivering only the highest quality solutions. They are language agnostic and strive to implement technology that best suits the problem at hand – not allowing limitations that often affect other technology providers to hinder our performance.