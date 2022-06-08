Senior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Developer wanted!

Location: Hybrid

Permanent position.

Our Client is looking for a senior developer to join a dynaic team.

Developer Job Specification (Vacancy)

Main Purpose of the job:

Provide first hand analysis and investigation for production environment concerns

Design and develop high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems, delivering high-availability and performance

Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle

Write well designed, testable and efficient code

Prepare and produce releases of software components

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review

Strong focus on robust service-orientated design, compelling user experience, and client satisfaction.

Key Performance Areas:

Understand the organization strategy and relay it to the team and its deliverables

Drive to continuously improve efficiency

Participate in technology decisions for solutions

Work with the strategic analyst team to elicit requirements.

Ensure that deliverables are in line with business needs

Strive toward a zero-defect count in deliverables and eliminate re-work

Ensure that deliverables are delivered in a way which maximizes user experience, system performance, scalability, and reliability

Implement best practice and agreed standards

Ensure that the release and defect management process and policies are followed

Daily Operations

Assist with production support where necessary, and ensure defect management process is followed

Ensure incidents are dealt with effectively, efficiently, and according to the policy and procedures

Communication

Ensure communication to stakeholders and team members is clear and professional.

Training / Mentoring

Continuously improve your knowledge by growing and developing yourself

Assist people where necessary

Relationship management

Maintain sustainable operational / delivery partnerships with all stakeholders

Technical / Special Requirements

Javascript

NodeJs

Angular

Nativescript

REST

JSON

React

Fiddler

Mocha

Chai

Jenkins

GIT

SonarQube

OWASPZAp

Sentry

Google Analystics

Further information on the client and full job spec will be shared if your application is Successful.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Angular

Business logic

Full Stack Development

Code review

Database Development

Design Patterns

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

They have a team of innovative, hardworking, and passionate software engineers who are dedicated to delivering only the highest quality solutions. They are language agnostic and strive to implement technology that best suits the problem at hand – not allowing limitations that often affect other technology providers to hinder our performance.

