Solution Architect

The Objective:

Lead consultative engagements with complex enterprise customers, partnering with key stakeholders to create compelling visions while advising and executing on strategies.

Serve as trusted advisors, using strong interpersonal skills, functional and/or technical knowledge, product knowledge, industry experience, consulting experience, and knowledge of client’s business to deliver customer value.

Provide prescriptive guidance to our internal customers on their Solution Design and Implementation decisions. You should also show a strong understanding of typical business challenges faced by customers and common objectives. Solution Architect contribute to thought leadership and best practices and advocate for change across the organization.

Minimum Requirements:

Degree or National Diploma in IT

Strong understanding of DevOps, Cloud Computing, API & Systems Engineering

3+ years of experience in Solution Architect, project management, system design, or information systems.

Understanding of the financial services industry is key.

Strong understanding of system integrations.

Responsibilities:

Design and lead the system architecture process, in partnership with the Development Team, to create, define specifications for and implement customizations for any custom code or data migration requirements using SQL Server Reporting Services.

Present tailored demonstrations of the technology solution.

Serve as a trusted advisor, drive conversations with our customer’s IT and business stakeholders armed with best practices for enterprise architecture functions such as Cloud-specific features and functionality, security, performance, requirements analysis and application governance.

Build relationships with Customer and manage customer expectations and negotiate solutions to complex problems with both the customer and third-party partners.

Contribute to the growth of the Services practice by identifying and leading internal strategic initiatives to grow the consulting practice, serving as an active contributor to the practice knowledge and resource base; mentor, educate, and enrich customer and partner

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Cloud computing

API

Systems Engineering

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

