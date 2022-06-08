Technical Specialist Software Developer at University of Cape Town – Western Cape Mowbray

Are you an experienced Python developer, with a deep understanding of the Django framework and a passion for building robust, scalable applications? Do you believe in producing high-quality re-usable code following SOLID design principles? Do you settle for nothing less than maximum code coverage in your unit tests? Then, you may be the candidate that we are looking for. The Enterprise Infrastructure and Services division seeks to employ a skilled and dedicated Python developer with strong experience in building scalable applications and APIs, while having a flair for UX/UI.

Responsibilities include:

Develop infrastructure and services through project work.

Design, maintain and manage business-critical systems and infrastructure service components.

Provide highly specialized support for developed systems and infrastructure service components.

Provide technical leadership for one or more systems and/or infrastructure service components.

Required skills and qualifications:

A qualification at NQF level 7 in a relevant discipline such as Computer Science or Information Systems.

Seven years’ experience as a software developer of which, at least 5 years must be current and relevant.

Expertise in Python, with solid experience in the Django Framework.

Proficiency in at least one other programming language such as C#, NodeJS, Java or PHP.

Experience in writing unit tests with good code coverage.

Experience with Linux shell or Windows PowerShell.

Experience with infrastructure automation (e.g. Ansible).

Proficient understanding of code versioning with Git.

Proficiency in Jenkins for CI/CD.

Proficiency in Kubernetes and building/deploying containerized applications.

Excellent English written and oral communication skills.

Experience in the following would be advantageous:

Practical knowledge of one or more of the following: data visualization, pipeline development and cloud infrastructure integration.

Machine learning and artificial intelligence implementations.

The annual remuneration package, including benefits is R671 593 to R790 107 per annum, depending on experience and qualifications.

To apply, please e-mail the below documents in a single pdf file to: [Email Address Removed]

UCT Application Form (download at [URL Removed]

Cover letter, and

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

An application which does not comply with the above requirements will be regarded as incomplete and not considered.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and may be required to undergo a competency test.

Teleph[Phone Number Removed]; Website: [URL Removed]

Reference: E22401 Closing date: 10 June 2022

UCT reserves the right not to appoint.

Desired Skills:

Python

Programming

Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

“UCT is a designated employer and is committed to the pursuit of excellence, diversity, and redress in achieving its equity targets in accordance with the Employment Equity Plan of the University and its Employment Equity goals and targets. Preference will be given to candidates from the under-represented designated groups including candidates with disabilities.” Our Employment Equity Policy is available at [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position