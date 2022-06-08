Test Analyst (SAP PP Automation) (LWG1963) at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Jun 8, 2022

A company based in Pretoria is looking for a Test Analyst to join their team on a long-term contract (Renewable), working from home/office. CV to [Email Address Removed]

  • Development and maintenance of platform/application
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Meet with end-users and gather requirements
  • Facilitate daily stand-ups
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required
  • User training & User sign off
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • System audits
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organization
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on the methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Minimum Requirements

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

Minimum Experience:

  • 5-7 years of experience in a relevant programming language
  • On-premises virtualization technology expertise
  • Experience in testing (manual and automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous
  • X-Ray
  • Jira
  • Confluence
  • AWS
  • Good understanding of SAP Production Planning and Confirmation processes (SAP PP module)
  • Good Understanding of Tosca Software Testing Tool to perform automated end-to-end testing for the Production Planning Processes.

Learn more/Apply for this position