Test Analyst (SAP PP Automation) (LWG1963) at Mediro ICT

A company based in Pretoria is looking for a Test Analyst to join their team on a long-term contract (Renewable), working from home/office.
- Development and maintenance of platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end-users and gather requirements
- Facilitate daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required
- User training & User sign off
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organization
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on the methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Minimum Requirements
Minimum Qualifications:
- Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)
Minimum Experience:
- 5-7 years of experience in a relevant programming language
- On-premises virtualization technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual and automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
- X-Ray
- Jira
- Confluence
- AWS
- Good understanding of SAP Production Planning and Confirmation processes (SAP PP module)
- Good Understanding of Tosca Software Testing Tool to perform automated end-to-end testing for the Production Planning Processes.