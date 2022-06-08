Test Analyst (SAP PP Automation) (LWG1963) at Mediro ICT

A company based in Pretoria is looking for a Test Analyst to join their team on a long-term contract (Renewable), working from home/office. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Development and maintenance of platform/application

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Meet with end-users and gather requirements

Facilitate daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required

User training & User sign off

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organization

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on the methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Minimum Requirements

Minimum Qualifications:

Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

Minimum Experience:

5-7 years of experience in a relevant programming language

On-premises virtualization technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual and automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

X-Ray

Jira

Confluence

AWS

Good understanding of SAP Production Planning and Confirmation processes (SAP PP module)

Good Understanding of Tosca Software Testing Tool to perform automated end-to-end testing for the Production Planning Processes.

