What SA searched for in May

Over the past few weeks, South Africans searched for more information on big sporting events, national holidays and events impacting the economy based on Google search activity in May.

News of the Repo rate increasing by 50 basis points last month to 4,75% saw many South Africans wanting to find out more about what it is, while an increase in Monkeypox cases piqued search interest as well.

Several high profile deaths also ranked in the top searched terms including those of former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane, Hillary Gardee, and actor Ray Liotta. Actor Siyabonga Zubane, who died early in May made the list twice, as people also searched for his well-loved character Sdumo, from the show Gomora.

The search for Mother’s Day messages and clarification around when Father’s Day occurs also appeared in the top 10 questions and terms respectively. Many South Africans searched for more information on what Africa Day, celebrated on 25 May, entails.

Citizens were also curious about human rights, with the right to freedom of speech and the impact of social media on the right to privacy both appearing among the top 10 questions searched for in May.

On the sporting front, excitement around international events like the Champions League final which saw Liverpool face off against Real Madrid and the Italian Open, won by Novak Djokovic were among the most searched locally.

Here’s everything that piqued South Africa’s curiosity in May:

Top searched questions Top searched terms 1. When is Father’s Day? 2. What is Monkeypox? 3. What is Eid Mubarak? 4. What is the Met Gala? 5. Explain what is meant by the right to freedom of expression? 6. Why is it important for the state to administer prices of certain goods? 7. What is Repo rate? 8. What is the impact of social media on the constitutional right to privacy? 9. When is the champions league final? 10. What is Africa Day? 1. Samthing Soweto 2. Mpho Moerane 3. Edwin Sodi 4. Mother’s Day messages 5. Siyabonga Zubane 6. Champions League final 7. Hillary Gardee 8. Sdumo from Gomora 9. Ray Liotta 10. Italian Open