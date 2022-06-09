ABB launches new partner program

ABB has announced BE Partners, a partner program designed to offer solution providers in the commercial building sector the opportunity to join the ABB Ability Building Ecosystem to drive forward the future of sustainable and decarbonised buildings.

With commercial buildings representing more than 10% of total global greenhouse gas emissions, this issue is taking on greater urgency for companies and communities alike.

The ABB Ability Building Ecosystem brings together a holistic suite of affordable, intuitive software and hardware to simplify the implementation of sustainable commercial buildings. This open platform offers customers total visibility across systems for better decision-making and allows for interoperability and scalability.

BE Partners members will have the opportunity to build upon the ABB openBOS offering, which acts as a building operating system, handling the complex integration tasks and enabling partners to streamline deployment of their solutions.

The program is also designed to act as a growth accelerator for software and Internet of Things (IoT) innovators operating in the areas of sustainability, energy management and decarbonisation solutions for greenfield and brownfield commercial buildings. Partners will benefit from ABB’s global scale, established customer base, expert knowledge of the commercial buildings sector, and highly skilled sales teams.

BE Partners offers a variety of options for software partners to grow as part of the ABB Ability Building Ecosystem. The partnering possibilities range from advertising a solution that complements the array of existing solutions on the ABB Ability Marketplace to integrating solutions with other ABB Ability Building Ecosystem solutions on the open platform.

Dr Thorsten Mueller, head of global product group: building and home automation solutions at ABB, says: “Addressing the evolving needs of our customers requires constant innovation and re-invention. BE Partners represents a step-change in the way we think about digital transformation and decarbonization of the commercial buildings sector. It underlines ABB’s commitment to a future that is collaborative, open-minded and vendor agnostic.

“This partner program will see the most innovative technology providers for sustainability solutions in the commercial building sector leverage the scale and commercial opportunities of the ABB AbilityTM Building Ecosystem. It will help to accelerate the reduction of the energy consumption of greenfield buildings as well as of brownfield buildings that have been retrofitted.”