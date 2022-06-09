BI Developer at The Focus Group – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are on the lookout for BI Developers to join our BI team. This role is open to applicants from Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria. The main purpose of this role is to take ownership of the data warehouse processes and information in order to ensure the warehouse runs effectively.

The Business Intelligence Developer reports directly to the Head of BI. This position is responsible for ensuring the integrity of all information within the data warehouse as well as the accuracy of the processes used to populate the warehouse on a daily basis. They are required to develop and maintain existing ETL as well as provide operational BI support to the business.

Duties and Responsibilities (include but is not limited to):

Develop and maintain existing ETL

Ensure the existing code base is maintained

Transform data into the correct format for the warehouse

Ensure data is loaded into the warehouse accurately

To take ownership of the data warehouse and integrity of all information loaded into it

Act as owner of the data warehouse

Make sure checks are in place to ensure the accuracy of all information

Ensure all record counts are valid

Ensure all data is in a useable format

Adhere to internal SDLC system

Ensure the quality of code within the BI team

Review code of team members within the BI team

Identify errors and provide feedback to relevant parties

Provide operational support and solve technical issues for BI processes

Ensure the warehouse runs effectively

Check for any errors in loading data

Identify and fix errors immediately

Resolve problems when new processes are required

Identify and address technical issues

To provide general BI support to the business

Maintain the BI shared inbox

Provide input into meetings as well as BI planning

Ensure all tickets are updated

Write accurate stories for backlog

Liaise with the business to establish and scope BI requirements

Meet with stakeholders to establish requirements

Ensure accurate understanding and make sense of business problem

Carry out business analysis and scope work correctly

Establish timeframes and communicate these back to stakeholders

To manage own professional and self-development

Key Requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)

Related qualification in software development (Essential)

2-4 years working experience within the BI field (Essential)

Experience writing reports (Essential)

Knowledge of data warehousing and analytics

Knowledge of BI tools concepts and architecture

Knowledge of ETL and data analysis with focus on data integrity

Knowledge of AWS Redshift, Bash, MySQL

Additional Skills:

Analytic skills

Computer skills

Verbal and written communication

Presentation skill

Interpersonal skills

