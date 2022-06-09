BI Developer at The Focus Group – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are on the lookout for BI Developers to join our BI team. This role is open to applicants from Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria. The main purpose of this role is to take ownership of the data warehouse processes and information in order to ensure the warehouse runs effectively.
The Business Intelligence Developer reports directly to the Head of BI. This position is responsible for ensuring the integrity of all information within the data warehouse as well as the accuracy of the processes used to populate the warehouse on a daily basis. They are required to develop and maintain existing ETL as well as provide operational BI support to the business.
Duties and Responsibilities (include but is not limited to):
- Develop and maintain existing ETL
- Ensure the existing code base is maintained
- Transform data into the correct format for the warehouse
- Ensure data is loaded into the warehouse accurately
- To take ownership of the data warehouse and integrity of all information loaded into it
- Act as owner of the data warehouse
- Make sure checks are in place to ensure the accuracy of all information
- Ensure all record counts are valid
- Ensure all data is in a useable format
- Adhere to internal SDLC system
- Ensure the quality of code within the BI team
- Review code of team members within the BI team
- Identify errors and provide feedback to relevant parties
- Provide operational support and solve technical issues for BI processes
- Ensure the warehouse runs effectively
- Check for any errors in loading data
- Identify and fix errors immediately
- Resolve problems when new processes are required
- Identify and address technical issues
- To provide general BI support to the business
- Maintain the BI shared inbox
- Provide input into meetings as well as BI planning
- Ensure all tickets are updated
- Write accurate stories for backlog
- Liaise with the business to establish and scope BI requirements
- Meet with stakeholders to establish requirements
- Ensure accurate understanding and make sense of business problem
- Carry out business analysis and scope work correctly
- Establish timeframes and communicate these back to stakeholders
- To manage own professional and self-development
Key Requirements:
- Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)
- Related qualification in software development (Essential)
- 2-4 years working experience within the BI field (Essential)
- Experience writing reports (Essential)
- Knowledge of data warehousing and analytics
- Knowledge of BI tools concepts and architecture
- Knowledge of ETL and data analysis with focus on data integrity
- Knowledge of AWS Redshift, Bash, MySQL
Additional Skills:
- Analytic skills
- Computer skills
- Verbal and written communication
- Presentation skill
- Interpersonal skills