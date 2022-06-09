Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

PROVIDE advanced technical and business support to users as your expertise as a Business Analyst is sought by a leading Asset Management Group. You will require a clear understanding of implementing Asset Management administration, trading and portfolio management processes within the business. You will need to understand administration systems and how they overlap with the processes implemented in the business, demonstrating a general understanding of IT architecture and infrastructure for investment data warehousing related products. The successful candidate must possess a BCom Degree in Information Systems or Computer Science, have 2 years’ experience in a similar role, 2 years’ Asset Management/Financial Services experience, 2-3 years’ technical problem-solving using Microsoft’s BI stack (Integration, Analysis and Reporting Services), SQL 2019 (or older) and experience in Data Modeling (Metadata, Content, Taxonomy, Navigation, ERDs).

DUTIES:

Primary interface to investment professional and the development and maintenance of proprietary business applications.

Provide detailed advice and guidance to all users in the effective use of the investment data warehousing system; demonstrates ingenuity in applying knowledge to non-standard situations.

Develop Business requirement specifications.

Liaise with the business units and the rest of IT to develop functional specifications.

Develop technical specifications for projects.

Test plans and test packs.

Document existing business processes and develop and document new business processes.

Keep users informed of progress through effective communication.

Work on multiple projects at the same time.

Within a broad area of competence, investigate issues and other requests for support to critically determine the root cause and propose appropriate actions to take.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BCom Information Systems or Computer Science is a mandatory requirement.

Experience/Skills –

At least 2 years’ experience in a Business Analysis function.

At least 2 years’ experience in Asset Management industry or in the related Financial Services industry.

At least 2-3 years’ experience in technical problem-solving using Microsoft’s BI stack (Integration, Analysis and

Reporting Services).

Financial markets knowledge (preferable).

Business Process Analysis & Design (preferable).

Experience in Financial Services Business Analysis and Software Development.

SQL 2019 (or older).

Experience in Data Modeling (Metadata, Content, Taxonomy, Navigation, ERDs).

Able to work under shift pattern if required.

Advantageous –

Experience in VBA Development and Windows scripting.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Have high standards of professional behaviour in dealings with clients, colleagues and staff.

Strong inter-personal skills, especially in dealing with individuals at all levels of the organisation, across various regions/counties and of contacts of all types and at all levels.

Adaptability – adjusting effectively to work within new work structures.

Decision Making – Ability to make balanced and sound recommendations and decisions.

Gaining Commitment – Using appropriate interpersonal styles and communication techniques to gain acceptance of ideas or plans.

Initiating action – Taking prompt action to accomplish objectives, being proactive.

Ownership – Assuming responsibility and accountability for the successful completion of tasks.

Team Orientation – Willingness to work with others in a team environment.

Thinking skills – Ability to perceive, interpret and translate information in order to competently perform processes and tasks at various levels of complexity.

