Data Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

A young and dynamic provider of cutting-edge Data-centric Solutions seeks a highly skilled and passionate Data Analyst to join its team. You will help develop digital tools and applications for the Mining, Engineering and Supply Chain sectors. The company uses Microsoft Azure allowing clients to leverage tools such as Machine Learning & AI to add real value through data-driven insights. Your role will include the design of data pipelines, modelling and Power BI and customer-centric dashboards and uncovering insights by applying Data Science tools, Predictive and Prescriptive Techniques, Stats and Algorithms that make use of multiple data sets. The ideal candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, preferably Industrial/Chemical or Science Degree, have 2+ years’ work experience within a BI or Data Analyst role, you have some experience with MS Azure, SQL, Data Factories and Synapse.

Bachelors Degree in Engineering (Industrial or Chemical preferred) or Science.

2+ Years work experience, preferably within Business Intelligence or Data Analysis.

You enjoy a bit of structure – you are great with organising, cleaning and consolidating vast amounts of unstructured data using Azure based tools such as SQL databases, Data Factories and Synapse.

You have a passion for uncovering insights by applying Data Science tools, Predictive and Prescriptive Techniques, Statistics and Algorithms that make use of multiple data sets.

You have some experience working on cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure.

You enjoy design – from data pipelines through to modelling and Power BI dashboards, customer-centric dashboards are key to enabling clients to visualise their data and models.

You are adaptable – Working for a small tech company means your role will be diverse, and you need to be willing to manage and implement projects from start to finish.

You enjoy working remotely with occasional meetups and trips to site across Southern Africa.

