Our client, a behemoth in the consulting sector, is on the hunt for a Data Engineer to support their new data-driven initiative.
If this opportunity interests you, read further!
Requirements:
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology.
- Post graduate degree (advantageous).
- Experience in Solution Architecture, Data Architecture, Business Intelligence.
- Leading in large-scale digital, data and analytics and/or business intelligence projects.
- Agile Methodologies experience.
- Strong networks and knowledge of emerging trends across Data/Analytics (Big Data, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, AI)
- Expert knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business)
- Knowledge of technology and SDLC and Agile methodology
- Knowledge of retail industry data models
- Advanced knowledge of compliance and IT governance
Role Tasks:
- Liaise directly with various client manufacturing plants worldwide to provide product and service support.
- Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation.
- Data Architecture design, modelling of data storage / data flow in data warehouses and operative systems.
- Manage data and meta-data
- Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts
Desired Skills:
- data integration
- data ingestion
- data preparation