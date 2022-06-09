Data Engineer

Our client, a behemoth in the consulting sector, is on the hunt for a Data Engineer to support their new data-driven initiative.

If this opportunity interests you, read further!

Requirements:

A relevant qualification in Information Technology.

Post graduate degree (advantageous).

Experience in Solution Architecture, Data Architecture, Business Intelligence.

Leading in large-scale digital, data and analytics and/or business intelligence projects.

Agile Methodologies experience.

Strong networks and knowledge of emerging trends across Data/Analytics (Big Data, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, AI)

Expert knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business)

Knowledge of technology and SDLC and Agile methodology

Knowledge of retail industry data models

Advanced knowledge of compliance and IT governance

Role Tasks:

Liaise directly with various client manufacturing plants worldwide to provide product and service support.

Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation.

Data Architecture design, modelling of data storage / data flow in data warehouses and operative systems.

Manage data and meta-data

Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts

Desired Skills:

data integration

data ingestion

data preparation

