Data Engineer

Jun 9, 2022

Our client, a behemoth in the consulting sector, is on the hunt for a Data Engineer to support their new data-driven initiative.

If this opportunity interests you, read further!

Requirements:

  • A relevant qualification in Information Technology.
  • Post graduate degree (advantageous).
  • Experience in Solution Architecture, Data Architecture, Business Intelligence.
  • Leading in large-scale digital, data and analytics and/or business intelligence projects.
  • Agile Methodologies experience.
  • Strong networks and knowledge of emerging trends across Data/Analytics (Big Data, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, AI)
  • Expert knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business)
  • Knowledge of technology and SDLC and Agile methodology
  • Knowledge of retail industry data models
  • Advanced knowledge of compliance and IT governance

Role Tasks:

  • Liaise directly with various client manufacturing plants worldwide to provide product and service support.
  • Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation.
  • Data Architecture design, modelling of data storage / data flow in data warehouses and operative systems.
  • Manage data and meta-data
  • Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts

Desired Skills:

  • data integration
  • data ingestion
  • data preparation

Learn more/Apply for this position