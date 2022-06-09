Data Scientist

Fantastic opportunity within the Banking Industry based in Johannesburg. You should have Machine learning or ML experience. Get in touch for more details.

Requirements:

BSc, BCom, BEng, BBusSc or equivalent NQF level 6 qualification

Degree in a quantitative discipline such mathematics, statistics, physics, computer science or engineering.

Understanding of and experience of applying machine learning methods is essential

Understanding of and experience of using Big Data technologies essential

Should you meet the requirements for this position, you can forward your comprehensive CV to [Email Address Removed] or fax to [Phone Number Removed];. Alternatively, you can phone Richeka on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on: [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Mathematics

Statistics

Physics

Computer Science

Engineering

Learn more/Apply for this position