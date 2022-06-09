Data Scientist

Jun 9, 2022

Our client, a titan in the consulting space, is on the hunt for a Data Scientist to join their ranks for a new data-driven project

Interested? Read below!

Requirements:

  • Experience manipulating data sets and building statistical models
  • Experience working with and creating data architectures
  • Knowledge of a variety of machine learning techniques (clustering, decision tree learning, artificial neural networks, etc.) and their real-world advantages/drawbacks
  • Experience querying databases and using statistical computer languages
  • Experience using web services
  • Experience with distributed data/computing tools
  • Experience in visualizing/presenting data for stakeholders

Job Tasks:

  • Work closely with business to identify issues and use data to propose solutions for effective decision making
  • Build algorithms and design experiments to merge, manage, interrogate, and extract data to supply tailored reports to colleagues, customers or the wider organisation
  • Use machine learning tools and statistical techniques to produce solutions to problems
  • Test data mining models to select the most appropriate ones for use on a project
  • Assess the effectiveness of data sources and data-gathering techniques and improve data collection methods
  • Conduct research from which you’ll develop prototypes and proof of concepts
  • Establish new systems and processes and look for opportunities to improve the flow of data

Desired Skills:

  • data science

