Data Scientist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, a titan in the consulting space, is on the hunt for a Data Scientist to join their ranks for a new data-driven project

Interested? Read below!

Requirements:

Experience manipulating data sets and building statistical models

Experience working with and creating data architectures

Knowledge of a variety of machine learning techniques (clustering, decision tree learning, artificial neural networks, etc.) and their real-world advantages/drawbacks

Experience querying databases and using statistical computer languages

Experience using web services

Experience with distributed data/computing tools

Experience in visualizing/presenting data for stakeholders

Job Tasks:

Work closely with business to identify issues and use data to propose solutions for effective decision making

Build algorithms and design experiments to merge, manage, interrogate, and extract data to supply tailored reports to colleagues, customers or the wider organisation

Use machine learning tools and statistical techniques to produce solutions to problems

Test data mining models to select the most appropriate ones for use on a project

Assess the effectiveness of data sources and data-gathering techniques and improve data collection methods

Conduct research from which you’ll develop prototypes and proof of concepts

Establish new systems and processes and look for opportunities to improve the flow of data

Desired Skills:

data science

Learn more/Apply for this position