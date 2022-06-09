Digital Business Analyst (1-Year Contract) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Mowbray

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Financial Services Group seeks a strong strategic thinking & innovative Digital Business Analyst to join its team. Your core role will be to effectively manage the gathering and analysis of business requirements from stakeholders for projects within the Digital Portfolio as well as support project delivery. You will also be required to follow an Agile approach. The successful candidate requires a suitable tertiary qualification & Certification in Business Analysis, 5 years Business Analysis experience with 3 of those working on digital projects, a practical understanding of – CX, UX and SEO considerations in website / mobile and digital development, HTML, CSS and JavaScript and Google Analytics and SEM techniques. You also need a practical understanding of a product lifecycle and Financial Services/Retail industry experience. Please note this is a 1-Year Contract.

DUTIES:

Collaborate with stakeholders to analyse, design and capture new and enhanced business processes and requirements –

Facilitate requirements workshops, maintain group focus and lead discussions toward stated goals, ensuring clear decisions are taken and decisions and actions are clearly and accurately minuted.

Establish and clarify user requirements and ensure that requirements are accurately specified.

Prepare relevant requirements documentation e.g.: user stories and acceptance criteria and ensure that they are signed-off by the relevant stakeholders.

Support the technical resources and vendors in the further elaboration of user stories into technical requirements ensuring alignment to original solution design and business requirements.

Continually seek opportunities to increase customer satisfaction and identify opportunities for business improvement.

Drive delivery quality through effective testing and validation –

Ensure Test team understands the full business requirement before handing over to the Test team.

Validate testing plans and testing outputs.

Ensure that the critical business scenarios are tested to meet the specifications.

Ensure correct resolution for the defects raised (from opening the defect to closing it).

Assist the Test team when communicating with external partners and vendors.

Throughout the Agile project delivery lifecycle –

Preparation:

Support the Project Manager in the drafting of the project initiation document which should include high level scope, time (key milestones), budget, key success criteria, quality measures, Project team and key stakeholders, risks, issues, dependencies, communication plan.

Facilitate the process of capturing and sign off of the product backlog with assistance from Project Manager, Product Owner and broader team.

Support the completion of the solution design and architectural validation.

Execution:

Support and be integrally involved in the execution of the sprint lifecycle.

Sprint planning, daily stand ups, technical development and testing, Issue resolution and triage, demonstration and retrospectives.

Support full End to end Integration Testing as well as Performance and Security Testing has taken place.

Transition:

Support Change Management plan including any necessary training.

Support the post-implementation testing with assistance from team and business stakeholders.

Support the handover to the Service Desk.

Once the project is completed, ensure that the centralised process flows are kept up-to-date and are continuously improved where necessary.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant tertiary qualification.

Relevant Certification in Business Analysis.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 5 years Business Analysis experience, 3 of those working on digital projects.

Software Development Life Cycle experience, including Testing methodologies.

Experience within an Agile environment.

Financial Services or Retail industry experience.

Development of web and mobile technologies.

A thorough understanding of best practice analysis methodologies with a focus on Agile practices.

A practical understanding of –

CX, UX and SEO considerations in website / mobile and digital development.

HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

Google Analytics and SEM techniques. Possess a broad knowledge of business and financial products. A practical understanding of a product lifecycle. Excellent facilitation and presentations skills.



Advantageous –

Product knowledge of retail store cards, credit cards, loans, etc.

Knowledge of Credit systems (Vision Plus, New business acquisition systems, etc.).

An understanding of application development, database and system design.

ATTRIBUTES:

Business acumen.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Effective relationship management and collaboration skills.

Analytical with the ability to make good insightful decisions.

Ability to influence appropriately.

Able to deliver quality in a fast-paced environment.

Attention to detail.

Deadline driven.

COMMENTS:

