- Must have skills : Kony or Temenos Infinity Expert
- Work Location : Hybrid
- Contract : 12 Months direct contract extendable as per project demand.
- Client : Banking Domain
- Experience : 5 + years Front End Developer (Kony or Temenos Infinity Expert)
Job Description :
- Good analytical skills to understand the requirements and develop / implementations solutions
- Should have experience in the Kony Quantum Platform (Kony Visualizer v8, v9, Kony Mobile Fabric and Kony Messaging Service)
- SQLite, Hands-on experience with REST services will be an added advantage.
- Good knowledge of Kony APIs and design patterns
- Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle expertise in writing unit tests.
- Having Kony DBX / Temenos Infinity knowledge is an added advantage.
- Should have experience consuming web services through Kony middleware/server like SOAP, XML, JSON.
- Should be able to embed required native capabilities in Kony based development and has experience on multiple platforms and mobile & Web.
- Good experience in Component’s creation.
- Good knowledge in Kony FFI and NFI in Android and iOS
- Excellent Programming & debugging skills.
- Should have experience in Kony MVC Architecture.
- Should have worked in one or more Banking Projects.
- Knowledge of iOS , Android, design patterns to develop connected high-performing apps.
- Experienced with Agile development processes (SCRUM).
Core Basic Skills:
- HTML/CSS
- JavaScript / React JS
Front end Basic Skills:
- Visualizer Installation
- UI Designing Tools (Figma,XD)
- Basic Widgets and Advanced Widgets
- Widget Properties & Methods (Actions, Skins & Events), Forks
- UI Designing using Kony (Mobile & Web)
- Responsive Web design & Customization
- i18n & RTL (Right to Left)
- MVC 1.0 Framework
- Good Debugging Skills
- MVC 2.0 Framework
Source Maintain:
- Repository tools such as Subversion, SVN & GIT
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- React JS
- HTML
- CSS
- Visualizer Installation
- UI Designing Tools
- XD
- Figma
- Basic Widgets
- Advance widget
- Widget Properties
- Methods
- Actions
- Skins
- Events
- Forks
- UI Designing
- Kony
- Mobile
- Web
- Responsive Web design
- Customization
- i18n
- RTL
- MVC 1.0
- Framework
- debugging
- MVC 2.0
- Repository tools
- Subversion
- SVN
- GIT
- Front-end
- Front-end Development
- Javascript Framework
- MVC frameworks