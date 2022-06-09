Front End Developer

Jun 9, 2022

  • Must have skills : Kony or Temenos Infinity Expert
  • Work Location : Hybrid
  • Contract : 12 Months direct contract extendable as per project demand.
  • Client : Banking Domain
  • Experience : 5 + years Front End Developer (Kony or Temenos Infinity Expert)

Job Description :

  • Good analytical skills to understand the requirements and develop / implementations solutions
  • Should have experience in the Kony Quantum Platform (Kony Visualizer v8, v9, Kony Mobile Fabric and Kony Messaging Service)
  • SQLite, Hands-on experience with REST services will be an added advantage.
  • Good knowledge of Kony APIs and design patterns
  • Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle expertise in writing unit tests.
  • Having Kony DBX / Temenos Infinity knowledge is an added advantage.
  • Should have experience consuming web services through Kony middleware/server like SOAP, XML, JSON.
  • Should be able to embed required native capabilities in Kony based development and has experience on multiple platforms and mobile & Web.
  • Good experience in Component’s creation.
  • Good knowledge in Kony FFI and NFI in Android and iOS
  • Excellent Programming & debugging skills.
  • Should have experience in Kony MVC Architecture.
  • Should have worked in one or more Banking Projects.
  • Knowledge of iOS , Android, design patterns to develop connected high-performing apps.
  • Experienced with Agile development processes (SCRUM).

Core Basic Skills:

  • HTML/CSS
  • JavaScript / React JS

Front end Basic Skills:

  • Visualizer Installation
  • UI Designing Tools (Figma,XD)
  • Basic Widgets and Advanced Widgets
  • Widget Properties & Methods (Actions, Skins & Events), Forks
  • UI Designing using Kony (Mobile & Web)
  • Responsive Web design & Customization
  • i18n & RTL (Right to Left)
  • MVC 1.0 Framework
  • Good Debugging Skills
  • MVC 2.0 Framework

Source Maintain:

  • Repository tools such as Subversion, SVN & GIT

