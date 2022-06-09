Full Stack Developer

The successful candidate will be responsible for the implementation of forms and web-based

solutions, developing system/client projects starting from system information gathering, solution design, preparing program specifications, development and testing, user training, problem solving and trouble shooting.

Explanation of Commission:

Commission is earned once the developer surpasses GATE (Double their gross salary) There

is no cap on commission earning potential and commissions are calculated quarterly and paid

out monthly over the following quarter. For new employees, commissions kick in after the 3

month probation period so from month 4 onwards they can start earning commissions

Duties will include but are not limited to:

? Business requirements analysis

? Issue analysis and resolution

? Application, Database & Report development

? Integration planning and development

? Database design

? Client support

Skills requirements:

? NDip. IT or relevant tertiary education

? Minimum 2 years’ experience in a similar role

? Proficiency with fundamental front-end languages such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript

? Familiarity with JavaScript frameworks such as Angular JS, React and Amber

? Excellent skills with server-side languages such as Net. C# , etc

? Experience in any or all of the following will be a plus: Bootstrap, Web Services, REST,

JSON, XML, Continuous Integration, Git

? Experience with Azure & AWS will be advantageous

? Analytical with an eye for detail

? Patient and Independent

? Excellent communication and presentation skills (bilingual Afrikaans/English)

? A knowledge of accounting products would be an advantage (school or

university/college subject).

The successful candidate must be someone who can work independently, understand business workflow and financial and operational (IT) requirements. Problem solving skills and an interest in learning new software skills is very important. Must be organised, hardworking, have a strong sense of responsibility, loyalty, motivation and handle job pressure well. Own transport with a valid driver’s license and a home based office with good internet connection is essential, as will work remotely. Must be a South African citizen residing in Cape Town.

A Questionarre will be sent to succesful candidates to fill in when selected for the recruitment process to be answered for the client.

If you do not hear back from us in 14 days please consider your application unsucessful.

