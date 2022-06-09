Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

I am searching for an experienced Full Stack Java Developer for our Gauteng based client.
Ideally candidates would need to have at least 5 years solid experience in a Full Stack Java Developer.
Location: Northern Johannesburg
3 month contract, with the view to go on permanent. Think of the 3 months as a probation period.
Essential skills:
Back End: J2EE, JSF Framework, REST, SOAP, Java
Front End: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax
CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines (Maven, GIT, Jenkins, Sonar, Jira, Confluence, Fortify)
Testing: Unit Test Frameworks E.g. Junit, Selenium
Databases: SQL Language, noSQL
Responsibilities:
- Maintain and develop, deploy and operate frontend and backend cross platform applications based on Java Frameworks.
- Manage application dependencies across the full stack from application to infrastructure.
- Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives
- Create and maintain automated deployment pipelines to maintain quality control and deployment agility. Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation
Lets get out those applications!
Desired Skills:
- J2EE
- JAVA
- REST
- SOAP
- SQL
- Unit Testing Frameworks
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years