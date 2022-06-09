Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

I am searching for an experienced Full Stack Java Developer for our Gauteng based client.

Ideally candidates would need to have at least 5 years solid experience in a Full Stack Java Developer.

Location: Northern Johannesburg

3 month contract, with the view to go on permanent. Think of the 3 months as a probation period.

Essential skills:

Back End: J2EE, JSF Framework, REST, SOAP, Java

Front End: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax

CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines (Maven, GIT, Jenkins, Sonar, Jira, Confluence, Fortify)

Testing: Unit Test Frameworks E.g. Junit, Selenium

Databases: SQL Language, noSQL

Responsibilities:

Maintain and develop, deploy and operate frontend and backend cross platform applications based on Java Frameworks.

Manage application dependencies across the full stack from application to infrastructure.

Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives

Create and maintain automated deployment pipelines to maintain quality control and deployment agility. Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation

Lets get out those applications!

Desired Skills:

J2EE

JAVA

REST

SOAP

SQL

Unit Testing Frameworks

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

