Functional Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Functional Analyst with retail experience, who has a good understanding of building software applications. Salesforce experience is a big plus.

Job Objectives

1. Gather business requirements, document and translate into a design with limited assistance, author detailed functional specifications for developers to deliver working functionality. Specify testing, training, definition, and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions:

Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the system in the required functional area when required.

To generate knowledge about the current business process, design current business flows, study current business processes and its complication, and getting through with current business setup.

Identifies use cases and transform them into logical and technical views, solution diagrams, and functional specifications.

Present functional designs to multiple functional areas and obtain agreement on designs. Ensure that the users agree and sign off on the suggested designs/solutions.

Maintain the task management systems.

Do accurate timekeeping of time spent on changes.

2. Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request:

Convert Business requirements into customizing configuration.

Maintain configuration guides for applied customizing.

Identify and resolve design decisions with business and IT owners.

3. Prepare test scripts and execute testing of the configured scenarios:

Maintain detailed, accurate, and auditable test documentation according to standards.

Maintain the task management systems.

Do accurate timekeeping of time spent on changes.

4. To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the System:

Assist business users when necessary.

Mentor junior members of the Team.

Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the System when required.

5. Estimate, schedule and prioritise discrete pieces of work and deliver consistent, quality and accurate results:

Accurate and justifiable effort estimations for completion of discrete pieces of work.

Understand business and functional dependencies to effectively prioritize and schedule delivery of work packages.

Qualifications

Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc Computer Science

Experience in Retail (Desirable)

Experience

Experience working on projects in both Agile and DevOps – 3-5years

Understanding of cloud technology

Agile / Scrum Toolsets

3-5 years as a Functional Analyst

Salesforce experience desirable

Knowledge and Skills

3-5 years Good understanding of building software applications

Knowledge of Agile/Scrum Toolset, preferably Atlassian

Desired Skills:

