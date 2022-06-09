Intermediate .NET Full Stack Developer/Engineer (ASP.Net) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced Security Software Specialist seeks the coding expertise of an Intermediate .NET Full Stack Developer/Engineer to join its team. Your role will entail managing the web-based components of a Safety Application Suite, including a mobile app and related database responsibilities. You will also provide additional support related to its AWS hosting environment. The ideal candidate must have a suitable Degree/Diploma, 3+ years’ combined experience as a Full Stack Dev in Agile environments with strong C#.NET, OOP, Design Patterns, SOLID Principles, DDD, TDD, CI/CD, IaaS and DevOps.

DUTIES:

Modernising/Refactoring of legacy ASP.NET Framework web-based platforms

Work closely with the Senior Developer to write software as part of a team of Developers.

Make recommendations for feature implementation from a software perspective to the team.

Communicate and utilize the internal resources available (Developers, Business Analysts, QA, UX Designers, etc.).

Directly involved in the full SDLC: Requirements gathering Design and implementation Testing and documentation Continuous delivery and integration Operational maintenance

Mentor and coach Junior Developers.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant Degree or Diploma required.

3+ Years of combined experience as Full Stack Developer in Agile environments.

Excellent knowledge of C# and .NET Framework.

OOP, Design Patterns & SOLID Principles.

Domain Driven Design (DDD).

Test Driven Design (TDD).

CI/CD, IaaS & DevOps.

Advantageous –

NET Core 3 + and .NET Framework 3.5 / 4.6 +.

MS SQL Server.

Android / Java.

Aurelia / Angular / React.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong leadership skills and a personality to take initiative.

Able to work well in a team as well as individually.

Attentive to detail, and able to think creatively outside the box.

Able to accurately estimate efforts on tasks and prioritise work for timely delivery.

Positive outlook on work and other people.

Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions.

Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

