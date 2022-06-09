IT Desktop Engineer

Desktop engineer

EE (Employment Equity appointment )

Our client in the Financial IT space in the southern suburbs of CPT seeks your experience with at least 1- 2 Years Technical IT support engineer experience.

Minimum requirements :

Qualifications

Matric

Any additional IT qualification highly advantageous

A+ cert

N+ cert

Experience and Specialist Skills required

1-2 years technical IT support experience

Microsoft Windows 10 management and maintenance

Microsoft Teams management

Microsoft 365 services such as Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint management

Microsoft Intune management

The successful applicant must

Able to work under extreme pressure

Able to multi-task and prioritize as necessary

Have good verbal and written communication skills

Security Conscious

Be self-driven and have high energy levels

Be self-organised and assertive

Be a logical thinker

Be able to work independently, under pressure and with a high level of responsibility

Valid driver’s license and own transport

Neat, organized, well-spoken and well presented

Great problem-solving skills.

Please note that if we do not contact you within 14 days, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

A+

N+

Microsoft

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

