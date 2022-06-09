IT Desktop Engineer

Desktop engineer
EE (Employment Equity appointment )
Our client in the Financial IT space in the southern suburbs of CPT seeks your experience with at least 1- 2 Years Technical IT support engineer experience.
Minimum requirements :
Qualifications
- Matric
- Any additional IT qualification highly advantageous
- A+ cert
- N+ cert
Experience and Specialist Skills required
- 1-2 years technical IT support experience
- Microsoft Windows 10 management and maintenance
- Microsoft Teams management
- Microsoft 365 services such as Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business
- Microsoft Defender for Endpoint management
- Microsoft Intune management
The successful applicant must
- Able to work under extreme pressure
- Able to multi-task and prioritize as necessary
- Have good verbal and written communication skills
- Security Conscious
- Be self-driven and have high energy levels
- Be self-organised and assertive
- Be a logical thinker
- Be able to work independently, under pressure and with a high level of responsibility
- Valid driver’s license and own transport
- Neat, organized, well-spoken and well presented
- Great problem-solving skills.
Please note that if we do not contact you within 14 days, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- A+
- N+
- Microsoft
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate