IT Desktop Engineer

Jun 9, 2022

Desktop engineer
EE (Employment Equity appointment )

Our client in the Financial IT space in the southern suburbs of CPT seeks your experience with at least 1- 2 Years Technical IT support engineer experience.
Minimum requirements :

Qualifications

  • Matric
  • Any additional IT qualification highly advantageous
  • A+ cert
  • N+ cert

Experience and Specialist Skills required

  • 1-2 years technical IT support experience
  • Microsoft Windows 10 management and maintenance
  • Microsoft Teams management
  • Microsoft 365 services such as Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business
  • Microsoft Defender for Endpoint management
  • Microsoft Intune management

The successful applicant must

  • Able to work under extreme pressure
  • Able to multi-task and prioritize as necessary
  • Have good verbal and written communication skills
  • Security Conscious
  • Be self-driven and have high energy levels
  • Be self-organised and assertive
  • Be a logical thinker
  • Be able to work independently, under pressure and with a high level of responsibility
  • Valid driver’s license and own transport
  • Neat, organized, well-spoken and well presented
  • Great problem-solving skills.

Please note that if we do not contact you within 14 days, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful.

