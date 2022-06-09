Do you want to work for a company that will push you to go where no one else has gone before?
How about at a non-traditional FSP with a strong marketing approach and focus?
If this is sounding like the challenge you are wanting to accept then carry on reading.
1. Purpose of the role
My client is looking for a strong technical professional to join their dynamic company and provide the vision and roadmap for their IT division. A professional already within a senior leadership role to maximize functionality, and to create efficient technology platforms that support and enable the business. They will be accountable and have authority for all aspects of the company’s IT, business analysts, infrastructure, security and administration as well as their outsourced partner.
2. Key Responsibilities / Key Performance Areas
Team Leadership
- Strategic leadership of the IT division in line with the focus of the business
- Implement and manage the people strategy for the department
- Set, agree and continuously drive own and team performance objectives in line with department / business strategies
Shareholders
- Provide input to the business strategy through functional leadership
- Define and direct IT strategy
Community
- Promote, support and encourage participation in company CSI initiatives
Customers
- Identifies and understands the markets and develop a customers service and brand strategy aligned to the business strategy
Strategic partners
- Build a sustainable strategic partnership base
- Establish, build and maintain win-win relationships with strategic business partners that enhance business and brand
Maximise IT functionality
Create efficient technology platforms and technical support that support & enable the business as a whole
Show return on investment
Develop strategy to shift business
3. Knowledge and Experience
- Tertiary level degree in IT
- Approximately 8-10 years’ experience of managing an entire IT function including development, testing, hardware & infrastructure, business intelligence and business analysts
- Approximately 8 years business analysis experience
- Understanding of entire IT value chain
- IT leader who successfully led and has been a key contributor to the significant technological growth of a business
- Accountable for IT strategy/ development/ architecture at a leadership level
- Commercial & business acumen.
4. Personal Characteristics
- Forward thinking
- Commercially focused
- Business Acumen
- Leadership style inspirational with a balance of strategic skills and strong ‘people’ orientation
- Natural love of people and people development; truly passionate about the growth of people
- Well rounded, resilient and self-aware individual who is open to change and personal development
- Entrepreneurial, free thinker who will challenge the status quo and push boundaries
- Must have the capacity to grow their strategic ability
Desired Skills:
- IT Lead
- CTO
- Chief Technical Officer
- IT Manager
- IT Senior
- Senior IT Manager