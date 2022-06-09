IT Security Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

My client is one of the leading sterile vaccine manufacturers rooted in Africa, with their core purpose being to “protect life”

We are looking for a dynamic, passionate, confident, proactive, and meticulous Security Specialist to join a goal-oriented team.

Location:

Western Cape

Work Model:

Onsite

Requirements but not limited to:

3-5 years’ experience in the field

Vulnerability assessments,

Penetration test,

Security audits.

TCP/IP

Knowledge on the deployment, integration, and initial configuration of all new security solutions and of any enhancements to existingsecurity solutions

Key Role function/ duties:

Maintain operational configurations of all in-place security solutions as per the established baselines. Monitor all in-place security solutions for efficient and appropriate operations.

Participate in investigations into problematic activity.

Participate in the design and execution of vulnerability assessments, penetration tests, and security audits.

Provide on-call support for end users for all in-place security solutions.

Experience with cloud data management.

Experience documenting and maintaining configuration and process information.

Knowledge of applicable data privacy practices and laws.

Virtual private cloud operations.

Ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of the data residing on or transmitted to/from/through enterprise workstations,

servers, and other systems and in databases and other data repositories.

Ensure the enforcement of enterprise security documents.

Supervise all investigations into problematic activity and provide on-going communication with senior management.

Supervise the design and execution of vulnerability assessments, penetration tests and security audits.

Perform regular security awareness training for all employees to ensure consistently high levels of compliance with enterprise security documents.

Engage in ongoing communications with peers in the Systems and Networking groups as well as the various business groups to ensure enterprise wide understanding of security goals, to solicit feedback and to foster co-operation

Hurry now and apply

Desired Skills:

Vulnerability Assessment

Learn more/Apply for this position