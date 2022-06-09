Junior and Intermediate Developers at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Hillcrest

A wonderful opportunity exists for a .NET developer to join the R&D team of a large Export Company. This position requires a highly flexible and driven self-starter working effectively within the established delivery process framework These roles are to work office-based in Hillcrest, so you need reliable transport if you don’t live in the area.

Job Description:

Development in C# and MVC and a MS SQL backend

Analyse software requirements and plan development accordingly

Must be able to develop software according to briefs

Develop high quality and effective software within strict timelines

Communicate effectively with managers and the rest of the team regarding plans, issues and timelines

Decisive and needs to take responsibility for their work.

Must be flexible and able to prioritize effectively

Self-motivated

Diligent

Take ownership and resolve issues.

Technologies used: C# and .Net, MS SQL, Object Oriented development, multi-Tier development

Candidate Requirements:

Computer science, IT degree or national diploma from a reputable university

Minimum 6 years’ experience in developing web applications

Programming Fundamentals

C#

MVC

Entity Framework

Net

T-SQL

Develop database-driven web applications

At least 3 suitable/applicable references required

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

