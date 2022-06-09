Junior and Intermediate Developers at RecruiTech

A wonderful opportunity exists for a .NET developer to join the R&D team of a large Export Company. This position requires a highly flexible and driven self-starter working effectively within the established delivery process framework These roles are to work office-based in Hillcrest, so you need reliable transport if you don’t live in the area.
Job Description:
- Development in C# and MVC and a MS SQL backend
- Analyse software requirements and plan development accordingly
- Must be able to develop software according to briefs
- Develop high quality and effective software within strict timelines
- Communicate effectively with managers and the rest of the team regarding plans, issues and timelines
- Decisive and needs to take responsibility for their work.
- Must be flexible and able to prioritize effectively
- Self-motivated
- Diligent
- Take ownership and resolve issues.
- Technologies used: C# and .Net, MS SQL, Object Oriented development, multi-Tier development
Candidate Requirements:
- Computer science, IT degree or national diploma from a reputable university
- Minimum 6 years’ experience in developing web applications
- Programming Fundamentals
- C#
- MVC
- Entity Framework
- Net
- T-SQL
- Develop database-driven web applications
- At least 3 suitable/applicable references required
Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.
Desired Skills:
