Linux System Administrator at Optimi – Gauteng Centurion

Optimi is currently looking to hire an individual with exceptional experience in complex problem-solving and development to join the team as a Systems Administrator. The ideal candidate should be able to work in a collaborative environment and have experience with troubleshooting technical issues.

REQUIREMENTS

MCSE, Server+, Linux+ or a similar qualification

A qualification in Security+, N+ or similar would be advantageous

No less than 2 years of experience in a similar role

Confident using database systems (MSSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL)

Skilled knowledge of cloud hosting solutions (AWS, Google, Azure)

Competent understanding of hypervisors (LXC, LXD, Hyper-V, QEMU, Docker)

Good command of the English language

DUTIES

Manage backup services of server fleet data and ensure backup restore processes are in place

Perform regular data consistency checks

Research new technologies and improvements on existing technologies

Maintain server fleet health

Ensure the security, stability, and scalability of the server environment

Ensure tasks are automated using inhouse automation tools

Monitor server fleet status and maintain excellent incident response

Any other ad hoc duties assigned

Desired Skills:

Linux

Linux server Admin

Database Systems

Cloud Hosting Solutions

Hypervisors

Server+

Security+

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

