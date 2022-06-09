Linux System Administrator at Optimi – Gauteng Centurion

Optimi is currently looking to hire an individual with exceptional experience in complex problem-solving and development to join the team as a Systems Administrator. The ideal candidate should be able to work in a collaborative environment and have experience with troubleshooting technical issues.
REQUIREMENTS
- MCSE, Server+, Linux+ or a similar qualification
- A qualification in Security+, N+ or similar would be advantageous
- No less than 2 years of experience in a similar role
- Confident using database systems (MSSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL)
- Skilled knowledge of cloud hosting solutions (AWS, Google, Azure)
- Competent understanding of hypervisors (LXC, LXD, Hyper-V, QEMU, Docker)
- Good command of the English language
DUTIES
- Manage backup services of server fleet data and ensure backup restore processes are in place
- Perform regular data consistency checks
- Research new technologies and improvements on existing technologies
- Maintain server fleet health
- Ensure the security, stability, and scalability of the server environment
- Ensure tasks are automated using inhouse automation tools
- Monitor server fleet status and maintain excellent incident response
- Any other ad hoc duties assigned
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Linux server Admin
- Database Systems
- Cloud Hosting Solutions
- Hypervisors
- Server+
- Security+
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric