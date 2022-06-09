Linux System Administrator at Optimi

Optimi is currently looking to hire an individual with exceptional experience in complex problem-solving and development to join the team as a Systems Administrator. The ideal candidate should be able to work in a collaborative environment and have experience with troubleshooting technical issues.

REQUIREMENTS

  • MCSE, Server+, Linux+ or a similar qualification
  • A qualification in Security+, N+ or similar would be advantageous
  • No less than 2 years of experience in a similar role
  • Confident using database systems (MSSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL)
  • Skilled knowledge of cloud hosting solutions (AWS, Google, Azure)
  • Competent understanding of hypervisors (LXC, LXD, Hyper-V, QEMU, Docker)
  • Good command of the English language

DUTIES

  • Manage backup services of server fleet data and ensure backup restore processes are in place
  • Perform regular data consistency checks
  • Research new technologies and improvements on existing technologies
  • Maintain server fleet health
  • Ensure the security, stability, and scalability of the server environment
  • Ensure tasks are automated using inhouse automation tools
  • Monitor server fleet status and maintain excellent incident response
  • Any other ad hoc duties assigned

Desired Skills:

  • Linux
  • Linux server Admin
  • Database Systems
  • Cloud Hosting Solutions
  • Hypervisors
  • Server+
  • Security+

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

