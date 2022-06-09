Low Code Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Are you wanting to be part of a team responsible for solving business challenges in an agile, fun and fast-paced environment?

Do you want to be working directly with business to understand requirements and deliver solutions using a low-code application development tool?

Read on and see what your next role might look like.

1. Key Responsibilities / Key Performance Areas

Building effective solutions

Problem solving

Sense of urgency

2. Knowledge and Experience

Experience with BPM / Orchestration or Low Code tools or platforms

Technical background

Business Analysis

Advantageous

Understanding of C# and database programming

Understanding of the full SDLC

Leading and managing others

3. Personal Characteristics

Strong ability and desire to create robust business solutions at a technical level

People skills – collaborating with business for the best solution and communicating well

Flexibility and openness to learning new technologies

Sense of humour

Desired Skills:

Low Code

Low Code Developer

BPM

Orchestration

