Master Data Administrator – KwaZulu-Natal Amanzimtoti

Reporting to the Supply Chain Manager, the successful candidates’ skills and responsibilities will include:

To provide communication support link between the Marketing and Supply Chain master data

Verification and confirmation of master data for all new products or components created

Participate in the resolution of queries and issues relating to the new products or components created or amendments to current products or components

Update master data attributes accurately as per master data requirements

Provide support to the Supply Chain departments relating to new and amended master data attributes, including the associated communication to users

Continually propose and implement ways to improve master data maintenance and housekeeping

Perform technical administration including running reports and formatting and validating data including reviews for duplications etc.

Code creation and product BOM maintenance

Managing the analytical function and execution of end-of-life products through the factory

Briefed information coming in from Supply Chain Projects Manager

Inputs from customer data base

Running specifically designed Rundown Reporting Tool

Analysis and report on outputs from Rundown Tool with recommendations

Manage outcomes of process with Production Scheduler when planning end-of-life product production

Actioning the write-off and disposal of end-of-life components after discontinuationEducational Pre-Requisites:

At least a C in Matric HG Maths

Bachelor’s degree in (Financial Accounting, Supply Chain Management, Business Management) or related tertiary qualification.

Must have 1 – 2 years’ experience working in Syspro/SAP master data environment or a similar integrated ERP system

Proficiency in all Microsoft Office applications – intermediate to advanced Excel proficiency

Previous experience working with Bill of Materials (BOMs)

Strong analytical, mathematical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Effective communication skills.

Own transport required

Inter-Personal Skills

Needs to have the ability to conduct oneself in a professional manner with both internal and external customer/supplier, and at all levels

A great team player who wants to be involved in a winning company

Strong work ethics and values with excellent organization, time management, and problem-solving skills

Organised/driven and committed to learning

Strong conflict resolution skills and not afraid to hold people accountable

Desire and ability to take full ownership of projects and produce high quality work

Proactive and has the ability to be self-managed

Salary

Market related based on experience

Performance based incentives

Candidate will only be interviewed upon successful completion of a numeracy assessment

Position will be based in Amanzimtoti

Desired Skills:

bill of materials

ERP

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Leader in women’s personal care market

