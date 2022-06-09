Master Data Administrator – KwaZulu-Natal Amanzimtoti

Jun 9, 2022

Reporting to the Supply Chain Manager, the successful candidates’ skills and responsibilities will include:

  • To provide communication support link between the Marketing and Supply Chain master data
  • Verification and confirmation of master data for all new products or components created
  • Participate in the resolution of queries and issues relating to the new products or components created or amendments to current products or components
  • Update master data attributes accurately as per master data requirements
  • Provide support to the Supply Chain departments relating to new and amended master data attributes, including the associated communication to users
  • Continually propose and implement ways to improve master data maintenance and housekeeping
  • Perform technical administration including running reports and formatting and validating data including reviews for duplications etc.
  • Code creation and product BOM maintenance
  • Managing the analytical function and execution of end-of-life products through the factory
  • Briefed information coming in from Supply Chain Projects Manager
  • Inputs from customer data base
  • Running specifically designed Rundown Reporting Tool
  • Analysis and report on outputs from Rundown Tool with recommendations
  • Manage outcomes of process with Production Scheduler when planning end-of-life product production
  • Actioning the write-off and disposal of end-of-life components after discontinuationEducational Pre-Requisites:
  • At least a C in Matric HG Maths
  • Bachelor’s degree in (Financial Accounting, Supply Chain Management, Business Management) or related tertiary qualification.
  • Must have 1 – 2 years’ experience working in Syspro/SAP master data environment or a similar integrated ERP system
  • Proficiency in all Microsoft Office applications – intermediate to advanced Excel proficiency
  • Previous experience working with Bill of Materials (BOMs)
  • Strong analytical, mathematical and problem-solving skills.
  • Excellent organizational and time management skills.
  • Effective communication skills.
  • Own transport required

Inter-Personal Skills

  • Needs to have the ability to conduct oneself in a professional manner with both internal and external customer/supplier, and at all levels
  • A great team player who wants to be involved in a winning company
  • Strong work ethics and values with excellent organization, time management, and problem-solving skills
  • Organised/driven and committed to learning
  • Strong conflict resolution skills and not afraid to hold people accountable
  • Desire and ability to take full ownership of projects and produce high quality work
  • Proactive and has the ability to be self-managed

Salary

  • Market related based on experience
  • Performance based incentives
  • Candidate will only be interviewed upon successful completion of a numeracy assessment
  • Position will be based in Amanzimtoti

Desired Skills:

  • bill of materials
  • ERP

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Leader in women’s personal care market

