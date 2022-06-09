Master Data Administrator

Reporting to the Supply Chain Manager, the successful candidates’ skills and responsibilities will include:
- To provide communication support link between the Marketing and Supply Chain master data
- Verification and confirmation of master data for all new products or components created
- Participate in the resolution of queries and issues relating to the new products or components created or amendments to current products or components
- Update master data attributes accurately as per master data requirements
- Provide support to the Supply Chain departments relating to new and amended master data attributes, including the associated communication to users
- Continually propose and implement ways to improve master data maintenance and housekeeping
- Perform technical administration including running reports and formatting and validating data including reviews for duplications etc.
- Code creation and product BOM maintenance
- Managing the analytical function and execution of end-of-life products through the factory
- Briefed information coming in from Supply Chain Projects Manager
- Inputs from customer data base
- Running specifically designed Rundown Reporting Tool
- Analysis and report on outputs from Rundown Tool with recommendations
- Manage outcomes of process with Production Scheduler when planning end-of-life product production
- Actioning the write-off and disposal of end-of-life components after discontinuationEducational Pre-Requisites:
- At least a C in Matric HG Maths
- Bachelor’s degree in (Financial Accounting, Supply Chain Management, Business Management) or related tertiary qualification.
- Must have 1 – 2 years’ experience working in Syspro/SAP master data environment or a similar integrated ERP system
- Proficiency in all Microsoft Office applications – intermediate to advanced Excel proficiency
- Previous experience working with Bill of Materials (BOMs)
- Strong analytical, mathematical and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent organizational and time management skills.
- Effective communication skills.
- Own transport required
Inter-Personal Skills
- Needs to have the ability to conduct oneself in a professional manner with both internal and external customer/supplier, and at all levels
- A great team player who wants to be involved in a winning company
- Strong work ethics and values with excellent organization, time management, and problem-solving skills
- Organised/driven and committed to learning
- Strong conflict resolution skills and not afraid to hold people accountable
- Desire and ability to take full ownership of projects and produce high quality work
- Proactive and has the ability to be self-managed
Salary
- Market related based on experience
- Performance based incentives
- Candidate will only be interviewed upon successful completion of a numeracy assessment
- Position will be based in Amanzimtoti
Desired Skills:
- bill of materials
- ERP
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Leader in women’s personal care market