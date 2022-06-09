Project Manager – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Our client in the Fibre Industry is looking for a Project Manager who is responsible for the project’s construction schedule, expenses, and quality and safety. This position also manages the resources performing the construction work including direct reporting staff, matrix staff, and vendor and subcontractor resources.

Job Description

– Must maintain and enforce the organisations safety program, ensure daily job site safety plans are reviewed and followed, and stop work when unsafe work practices or conditions exist

– Must have a good understanding and experience of Construction and Material/BOM Management and will be required to work with multiple departments

– Interface with the client’s engineering team, as well as utilizing the company’s engineering and management team for decisions

– Will be responsible to schedule, track, measure, and report daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly progress to key stakeholders

– Provides on-site analysis of ongoing specific construction projects.

Here’s What You’ll Need:

– Minimum of five (5) years of wireless construction experience required

– A valid drivers license is required

– Excellent oral and written communication skills required

– MS Office skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) required

– Day, night and weekend work in support of project completion is required

– MUST BE WILLING TO TRAVEL

Desired Skills:

Project Management

contractor management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

