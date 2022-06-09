Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

An Information technology Company in the Western Cape is looking for a Project Manager in the Waverley, Cape Town area. This is a XIS MONTH CONTRACT. The candidate should be a Specialist in the operations side of Project Management. The candidate must be able to deliver high Performance, High EQ, be innovative and smart, energetic, experienced and dynamic and must be able to take initiative and ownership,
Bachelor Degree (BCom, BSC, BIT)/Diploma or related experience
Project Management Certification
Minimum 5 years experience in Project Management
Project Management experience – successfully run and implemented complex, multi disciplined projects
Project Planning, scheduling, administration experience
Experience with leading PMIS tools (MS Project preferred)
Proficient with MS Excel, Word and Powerpoint
Practical working knowledge of Common Project Management Methodologies, processes and toolsets
Knowledge required:
Office 265 including Excel, Word, Visio and PowerPoint
Application technology Stack
Understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
Project Management
Scheduling
Risk Management
Budget and Cost managment
Team Management
Change Management
Issue Management
Meeting Management
Facilitation and negotiation
Scope Management
The project Manager will manage, deliver and control projects and project resources according to the requirements and approved methodology. The Project Manager manages the scope and budget of the project, ensuring that the project is delivered timeously while meeting the expectations of the customer and being profitable.
Attend to the Project Handover meeting from Sales in order to get a full understanding of what has been sold to the customer and the related timeframes and to register the Project
The candidate must establish the scope of the project with the input from the lead consultant, refine the objectives and define the course of action required to attain the objectives that the project was undertaken to be achieved. Also develop and manage the project documentation required to effectively monitor and control project delivery including but not limited to the Project Charter, Project Management Plans, Project Schedule, Resource Plan and Project Budget.
A FULL JOB SPEC WILL BE FORWARDED TO THE SUCCESSFUL APPLICANT.
Desired Skills:
- Strong PM Skills
- B Degree
- Office 265
- Understanding SDLC
- PM Certifications
- Budget