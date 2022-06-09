Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

An Information technology Company in the Western Cape is looking for a Project Manager in the Waverley, Cape Town area. This is a XIS MONTH CONTRACT. The candidate should be a Specialist in the operations side of Project Management. The candidate must be able to deliver high Performance, High EQ, be innovative and smart, energetic, experienced and dynamic and must be able to take initiative and ownership,

Bachelor Degree (BCom, BSC, BIT)/Diploma or related experience

Project Management Certification

Minimum 5 years experience in Project Management

Project Management experience – successfully run and implemented complex, multi disciplined projects

Project Planning, scheduling, administration experience

Experience with leading PMIS tools (MS Project preferred)

Proficient with MS Excel, Word and Powerpoint

Practical working knowledge of Common Project Management Methodologies, processes and toolsets

Knowledge required:

Office 265 including Excel, Word, Visio and PowerPoint

Application technology Stack

Understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Project Management

Scheduling

Risk Management

Budget and Cost managment

Team Management

Change Management

Issue Management

Meeting Management

Facilitation and negotiation

Scope Management

The project Manager will manage, deliver and control projects and project resources according to the requirements and approved methodology. The Project Manager manages the scope and budget of the project, ensuring that the project is delivered timeously while meeting the expectations of the customer and being profitable.

Attend to the Project Handover meeting from Sales in order to get a full understanding of what has been sold to the customer and the related timeframes and to register the Project

The candidate must establish the scope of the project with the input from the lead consultant, refine the objectives and define the course of action required to attain the objectives that the project was undertaken to be achieved. Also develop and manage the project documentation required to effectively monitor and control project delivery including but not limited to the Project Charter, Project Management Plans, Project Schedule, Resource Plan and Project Budget.

A FULL JOB SPEC WILL BE FORWARDED TO THE SUCCESSFUL APPLICANT.

Desired Skills:

Strong PM Skills

B Degree

Office 265

Understanding SDLC

PM Certifications

Budget

