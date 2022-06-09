Project Manager III – (POS Transformation Programme) at Datonomy Solutions

Project Manager III – (POS Transformation Programme)

Purpose of the Job

To manage projects to meet identified business needs, acquiring and utilising the necessary resources and skills, within agreed parameters of cost, timescales, and quality. The ideal Project Manager must have some experience on integration between a Store System and a backend merchandising system.

Job Objectives

1. Project initiation – Project charter

2. Project planning – Project management plan including:

o Project schedule

o Project budget

o Project quality plan

o Risk management plan

3. Monitoring and controlling of project execution:

o Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log

o Project status reports o Project steering committee presentation

4. Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover

Qualifications

Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.

Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2

Experience

5-8 years Project Management in relevant area

Experience in Retail FMCG (including Customer Journeys such as Endless Aisle, Digital receipts, Queue Busting, BYOD, QSR Hospitality and Self Checkouts)

Proven Track Record on Large Scale Projects Implementations i.e. SAP or POS Programmes, Proven track record of experience in rollouts with large number of stores across the African continent (including South Africa) – desirable

Highly desirable would be: POS integration project experience with knowledge around CAR (Customer activity Repository) and SAP Hana.

Knowledge:

Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables

Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology such as Agile.

Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

Non RSA/ Africa Fiscal Legislation knowledge

RSA VAT/ Fiscal Legislation knowledge

Skills:

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to meet deadlines/milestones

Strong negotiation skills

Experience of using project tools

Ability to manage business expectations.

Ability to coach and mentor teammates.

Change management

Desired Skills:

Project

Manager

III

Learn more/Apply for this position