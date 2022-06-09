React Native Developer

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Tertiary education: IT Diploma or IT degree
Experience & Skills
- 2 – 5 years’ work experience
- 2 – 5 years’ experience developing Mobile and Front ends
- 2 – 4 years’ experience developing for IOS and Android
- 2 – 4 years’ experience in React Native
- Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components
Advantageous
- Experience with SQL Server
- Azure exposure
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines
- .Net Core
- Restful service experience
Special requirements
- Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)
- Perform standby duties (on a rotational basis when required)
- Must have own and reliable transport
Desired Skills:
- React Native
- React
- Android
- Development iOS
- Android SDK
- C#
- DevOps
- .NET CORE
- Front End
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development