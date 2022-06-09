React Native Developer

Jun 9, 2022

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications

  • Tertiary education: IT Diploma or IT degree

Experience & Skills

  • 2 – 5 years’ work experience
  • 2 – 5 years’ experience developing Mobile and Front ends
  • 2 – 4 years’ experience developing for IOS and Android
  • 2 – 4 years’ experience in React Native
  • Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components

Advantageous

  • Experience with SQL Server
  • Azure exposure
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines
  • .Net Core
  • Restful service experience

Special requirements

  • Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)
  • Perform standby duties (on a rotational basis when required)
  • Must have own and reliable transport

Desired Skills:

  • React Native
  • React
  • Android
  • Development iOS
  • Android SDK
  • C#
  • DevOps
  • .NET CORE
  • Front End

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position